Minister’s political secretary remanded over alleged embezzling of funds

PUTRAJAYA: The political secretary of a minister has been remanded for six days from yesterday to assist the investigation into alleged embezzling of funds of the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK).

Magistrate Azizah Ahmad issued the order after allowing the application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to remand the 61-year-old man.

The political secretary was reportedly detained after giving his statement at the MACC headquarters at 12.30pm Thursday.

The man arrived in court at 9.45am yesterday wearing MACC lockup attire and the case proceeding ended at about 3.30pm.

A local daily reported on Thursday that the political secretary involved was the fifth individual arrested by the MACC to facilitate the investigation into the fund embezzlement.

The report mentioned the individual as an ordinary member of the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Serian branch and the investigation was being carried out under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

On Sept 13, the MACC detained four individuals suspected of embezzling almost RM40 million in government funds which should have been channelled to the skills development corporation for training programmes.

They included a 58-year-old chief executive with the title ‘Datuk’, corporation secretary aged 34, assistant finance officer, 32, and a 38-year-old company director who were picked up from different locations in the federal capital in a special MACC operation.

However, all the individuals who were remanded for six days from Sept 14 had been released on MACC bail. — Bernama