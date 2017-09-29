MyHSR, LTA appoints infracos for HSR infrastructure development and operations

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd and Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) have appointed infrastructure companies (InfraCos) to design, build, finance and maintain the civil infrastructure and operate the Kuala Lumpur – Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) stations within their respective territories.

In a joint statement yesterday, MyHSR and LTA said that InfraCos would pay the assets company (AssetsCo) an availability payment, which covers the capital expenditure and cost of operations, maintenance and renewal of HSR assets, excluding rolling stock and equipment at the depot and stabling facilities.

“This is in return for AssetsCo ensuring the availability of HSR assets for the operating companies (OpCos) to operate the express, domestic and shuttle services,” they said.

AssetsCo is a privately-financed assets company, responsible for the design, building, financing, operating and maintenance all rolling stocks and rail assets.

MyHSR and LTA said the OpCos would pay AssetsCo, train lease fees, which covers AssetsCo’s train- related costs, as well as the operations, maintenance and renewal costs of the equipment in the depot and at the stabling facilities.

In return, AssetsCo would make the trains available for OpCo International to operate the express and shuttle services, and OpCo Domestic to operate the domestic service.

They said the AssetsCo would be jointly procured by both Malaysia and Singapore’s InfraCos in an open, fair and transparent manner, adding the AssetsCo tender would be called by year-end, and be evaluated based on the quality of the proposals.

The decisions were announced during the second industry briefing on Sept 26, which provided further information and details on the AssetsCo tender.It took into account the key points arising from the first industry briefing and discussions with the relevant stakeholders.

The session was attended by over 200 participants from more than 110 international organisations.

MyHSR and LTA also said that a new double-track line would also be constructed between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. It is designed to accommodate all types of conventional high-speed rail trains and technology available in the market, with a design speed of 350 kilometres per hour. — Bernama