NAFAS Pavilion features celebrity chefs, Agro Youth Camp 2.0

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Farmers’ Organisation (NAFAS) Pavilion is a major highlight at the National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen Day Celebrations (HPPNK) 2017 with the appearances of the country’s top celebrity chefs.

HPPNK2017 is happening from now to October 1 at Hall A, Malaysia’s Agro Agro Expo Park (MAEPS) Serdang.

According to NAFAS deputy senior general manager Dr Hamid Sulaiman, NAFAS has set up various programmes and other interesting activities to ensure that this event meets the needs of the target group and the goals of the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry.

“In conjunction with HPPNK and MFF, the concept of NAFAS Pavilion will promote the food products under the ‘Peladang’ brand, the invited chefs and exhibition of NAFAS products.

“Among the celebrity chefs that will make the NAFAS Pavilion is Datuk Fazley, Chef Danish Harraz dan Hero Oven champion Chef Naem who will hold cooking demonstrations using ‘Peladang’ products.

“Coupons to taste the cooking of the chefs will also be given to 20 lucky visitors,” he said.

Hamid further said that NAFAS will also continue to organise NAFAS Agro Youth Camp 2.0, as a continuation to the inaugural event held last year.

“The NAFAS Agro Youth Camp 1.0 last year received an overwhelming response with over 5,000 participants joining the camp for nine days.

“The idea came from the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek.

“Hence, the NAFAS Agro Youth Camp 2.0 will be organised in conjunction with HPPNK 2017, involving 1,000 youths with various activities planned so that the four-day camp will be beneficial to them,” he said.

Hamid said, as such, the camp will indirectly promote the agricultural sector to youths and inculcate their appreciation for the efforts of farmers in ensuring the country’s food sovereignty.

HPPNK2017, the fourth of its kind organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, features the theme “Our Food, Our Future”. It is surely the focus of enthusiasts in cuisine and local agricultural products with the concept of exploring the world of food from the fields and the ocean to the dining table. There is a total of 600 exhibition booths in an area of 80,000 square metres.

#HPPNK2017