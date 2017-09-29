Pipeline leak repaired — Laku

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Water Board of Northern Area (Laku) has repaired the leak at the damaged pipeline here to minimise water loss.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Laku Management Sdn Bhd Wong Tiong Kai said a clamp has been fabricated to be installed on the damage pipe to stop the leak completely.

“As the leak is now minimal, we do not expect to shut down the pipeline for the installation of the clamp,” he stated in a press statement regarding the damaged pipeline in front of Sarawak Energy Berhad’s (SEB) office here on Wednesday.

However, Wong said in the unlikely event that the pipeline needs to be shut down for the clamp installation, the management will give prior notice to consumers through the local newspapers.

On Wednesday, more than 10,000 consumers were affected after the major pipeline was damaged by a contractor.

The 800mm pipeline serves consumers in Tudan, Prima Villa, Lutong, Piasau, Krokop, Jee Foh, Taman Yakin, Pujut 1-10, PermyJaya Newtownship, Pulau Melayu, Desa Senadin, Kuala Baram Industrial Estate, Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at Sungai Tujoh and Taman RBA.