Planks and sawn timber seized in joint operation at illegal sawmill

KUCHING: Enforcement officers from the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), General Operations Force and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission raided a sawmill located at Mile 9, Jalan Matang-Kuching yesterday.

According to a press release by SFC, the joint operation resulted in the seizure of 52 planks and 63 pieces of rough sawn timbers, a lorry, a forklift and a bandsaw believed to have been used to process the timber products.

“We believe that the timber products had been illegally sourced as the person-in-charge of the sawmill was unable to present any documentation to support lawful possession of the said timbers. The mill operator was also unable to produce any licence or permit to operate the sawmill,” added the statement.

A police report was lodged at Gita Police Station and the seized timbers and machineries had been handed over to Forest Department for further investigation and disposal.