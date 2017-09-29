Police continue illegal gambling blitz with 33 raids in 14 districts

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A total of RM10,013 was seized by police in 33 raids as part of an ongoing blitz to cripple illegal gambling activities throughout the state.

Sarawak CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar revealed that the raids, which were all carried out on Wednesday, saw 33 locals and three foreigners arrested for promoting illegal lottery in 14 districts.

“Sixteen females and 20 males, aged between 17 to 50 years, were arrested and are being investigated under the Common Gaming House Act 1953,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dev Kumar added that mobile phones, portable printers, calculators, betting slips and stationeries were also seized during the raids.

A total of 17 raids were conducted in Kuching, Padawan and Kota Samarahan; three in Sibu; two each in Bintulu, Bau and Sarikei; and one each in Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Lawas, Limbang, Simunjan and Meradong.