Rape suspect commits suicide prior to arrest

SRI AMAN : A 54-year-old farmer, who was the main suspect in a rape case, has died at the Sri Aman Hospital at 5am this morning.

The suspect was warded at the hospital after he was found by a team from the Sri Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to be frothing at the mouth prior to his arrest at a paddy hut in Sembayang.

“The team found the suspect lying on the ground behind the hut and was frothing at the mouth. He was in a semi-conscious state and was rushed to the hospital by the team in a police vehicle,” said CID Sarawak head Dato’ Dev Kumar today.

He added that preliminary investigation by the police and hospital indicated that the suspect tried to commit suicide by consuming a type of pesticide.

On Sept 21 at 2.50am, the Sri Aman police was notified by the hospital of a 14-year old female student who was admitted for injuries to her back.

Apparently, she had attempted suicide by jumping off the first floor of her school hostel.

Further medical examination found her to be five weeks pregnant.

Initial police inquiry could not ascertain what drove her to attempt suicide or the identity of the father of the unborn child.

On Sept 27, the victim was interviewed by a medical social officer at the hospital. It was during this interview that the victim opened up and revealed that she was raped by her step-grandfather twice in August this year.

Upon hearing this startling admission, the medical social worker lodged a police report at the Sri Aman police station.

The report by the medical social officer was investigated under section 376B of the Penal Code.

Efforts were then made by the Sri Aman CID to locate and arrest the suspect.