Riot impressed with MRT after taking a ride

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem went on a field trip to the Rapid Corporation MASS station yesterday.

During his visit to the station, he rode on the MRT from the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) station to the Kajang Stadium station.

Riot was joined on the ride by 70 other people.

According to a press release, the main objective of the visit is for the minister to experience riding the MRT in line with the recommendation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who wants all ministers and government officials to experience the country’s people-friendly world class service.

Riot commented that he was impressed with the MRT system and congratulated Prasarana Malaysia for helping ease traffic congestion in the nation’s capital, and saving people time travelling to their destinations.

Present during the visit were Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abdul Muttalib and other officials from Riot’s ministry.