Riot still at MACC HQ to give statement after seven hours

PUTRAJAYA: Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot is reportedly still at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters, seven hours after he arrived this morning to give his statement.

The minister was reportedly still giving his statement to the MACC as of 4.50pm today.

Riot was reported by national news agency Bernama to be wearing a white shirt and tie when he arrived at the MACC headquarters at about 10am and looked calm.

He was then seen at the MACC counter at the lobby of the building to register himself and was accompanied by two MACC officers in uniform.

Yesterday, MACC obtained an order to remand for six days Riot’s political secretary to assist investigation into alleged embezzling of funds of the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK).