‘State seeks more devt of downstream industries’

MIRI: The state government wants more industrial linkages to be established so that more downstream industries and activities can be developed.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said this will lead to more complete value chains of industries already established in Sarawak.

“Sarawak is blessed with vast natural resources and big landmass, but has a small population of 2.8 million, therefore industrialisation is the way forward for us,” Awang Tengah said in his speech read by Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur and Small Medium Enterprise Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais for the fourth Asia Pacific Ferro-Alloys and Steel International Conference yesterday.

Awang Tengah said under the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE), the state has begun to harness its hydropower potential in order to provide clean and competitive energy to power the state’s industrialisation agenda.

“Our competitiveness and attractive investment climate is due to the strong and capable leadership of our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who has provided political stability and adopted business-friendly policies,” he said.

Awang Tengah pointed out that political stability has enabled Sarawak to continue enjoying peace, harmony and prosperity.

“Our business-friendly government has made many favourable policy decisions that have kept the cost of doing business low in Sarawak,” he said.

Awang Tengah said both foreign and domestic investors have confidence in the state’s ability to provide the necessary infrastructure and support services, ensuring Sarawak remains an attractive investment destination despite the challenging global environment.

He pointed out that for the past two years, Sarawak has been Malaysia’s top-three investment destinations, as investors are able to enjoy tax incentives such as Pioneer Status or Investment Tax Allowance and Reinvestment Allowance offered by the federal government.

The state government supplements this by providing land, water, and electricity at competitive rates, he added.

He said with the formation of the Asean Economic Community (AEC), Sarawak is strategically located with access to a population of about 625 million, presenting even more opportunities for investors.

Among those present were Regional Corridor Development Authority CEO Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wilson Baya Dandot and Cahya Mata Sarawak chief corporate officer Datuk Isaac Lugun.

A total of 160 participants from Korea, Japan, India, South Africa, China, Singapore and Malaysia are taking part in the conference, which ends today.