STU welcomes state govt’s announcement to rebuild dilapidated schools

SIBU: The recent announcement that the state government will replace between 250 and 260 dilapidated schools in Sarawak within two years has been received warmly by Sarawak Teachers Union (STU).

“What else more to say when our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is the one who said the construction of new schools is part of a special catch-up plan to improve the quality of education in Sarawak,” STU president Jisin Nyud told The Borneo Post yesterday.

When speaking to reporters after launching the Tasik Biru Festival in Bau recently, Abang Johari had said that according to specifications by the Public Works Department (JKR) some of the schools were no longer safe for occupation.

Jisin noted that since the federal government had assured that the rebuilding of dilapidated schools in Sarawak would be given priority as mentioned by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently, more allocations should be given to the state in the Budget 2018.

“When we are talking about repair, maintenance and rebuilding of schools in Sarawak, we are not talking about millions but billions (of ringgit) because of the high cost. Due to the limited allocation given to Sarawak before this, the issue of dilapidated schools will never end,” he added.

With regard to the proposal by Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong to hold a workshop for all education officers in the state on the need to merge low-enrolment schools, Jisin agreed to the move.

“With the plan to replace 260 dilapidated schools, STU hopes the state can play bigger role in our education system. Besides the school infrastructure and facilities, the state (should) also look into the internet access which is very poor,” he suggested.