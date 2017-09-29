Talib: Report corrupt practices to MACC

KUCHING: The public are urged to play a part in the fight against corruption by reporting any form of corrupt practices to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip said this is one way the public can help to reduce corruption and bribery.

He pointed out that many researches and studies had found that high corruption rates had led not only to the retardation of development but also destroyed the nation. He noted that the direct effect of corruption on the community at large is that, in every corrupt practice the people are the victims.

“For example, if Mr A bribes someone who is in power or authority, the system eventually becomes corrupted, and profits only certain and small group of people. But if the system is fair, if there is less corruption, the land is fully utilised for development without bribery, the people will benefit from it,” he said at a press conference after officiating at the closing ceremony of the Anti-Corruption Roadshow (Kembara Jelah Anti Rasuah) in Kota Samarahan yesterday.

Talib reminded that corruption must not be tolerated because if it becomes rampant, injustice would prevail, adding any kind of corruption is an act of stealing from the public.

“For example, if the timber concession is given fairly with better royalty, we can have better university, better hospital and so on. But if too much bribery takes place in the process, the people are denied from enjoying good facilities and infrastructure.

“That is why I said corruption is an act of stealing by the few and for the few for their own interest against the interest of the majority and therefore, we all should not tolerate it,” he said.

He said because corruption is an act of stealing from the public, MACC had been tasked to eradicate such abuse through campaigns like the Anti-Corruption Roadshow.

Thus, all segments of society, be they in rural or urban areas, must support MACC’s campaign against corruption because if they don’t the ultimate losers would be the public, he stressed.

On a related matter, Talib said the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had planned to implement many mega projects for the people and the state. But for the projects to be implemented successfully, a clean and efficient administration would be needed, he added.

“We do all sorts of planning but if the implementation is tattered, the whole thing may be tattered as well,” he said.

Also present was state MACC director Datuk Badrul Shah Norman.