Three hectares APL in Kotabaru on fire

KOTABARU, South Kalimantan: At least three hectares of land with the status of Other Utilization Area (APL) in Central Pulaulaut, Kotabaru, South Kalimantan, was on fire, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Section Head of Forest Protection of Forest Management Unit (KPH) Pulau Laut Sebuku South Kalimantan Forestry Agency Irvan on Thursday said the fire occurred at around 14:20 pm in Mekarpura Village.

“About three hectares APL in the form of shrubs is burned. The fire allegedly caused by land clearing by the community for plantation,” he said.

The fire could be extinguished one hour later by 23 personnel from the Fire Brigade Pulaulaut Sebuku, the Kotabaru Disaster Management Agency, Fire Control of PT Inhutani II, and personnel from the Military Rayon Command.

Irvan added on the same day at around 15:20 one hectare APL in Sebelimbingan Village, North Pulaulaut, also burned.

Burning fields of weeds and shrubs also allegedly caused by clearing land by communities for plantation land. Fire can be put out one hour later.

He insisted people’s awareness to the danger of fire is really needed, including counseling of law and regulation related to land and forest fire, punishment threat to the perpetrator.