By-law on pet dogs due for update at standing committee meeting

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) is to review its by-law on keeping pet dogs.

Its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said there was no clear indication in the present by-law on compounding irresponsible pet owners.

“We are looking into our council’s by-law on pet dogs. Our current by-law is rather out-dated in countering issues on pet dogs.

“We can only catch the dogs according to the Ministry of Local Government and Housing’s standard operating procedures (SOP), but when it comes to compounding irresponsible pet owners, council by-law is not clear.

“As such, the council will be looking into it during our coming standing committee meeting.

“As for now, we will catch any dog that poses a danger to the public like chasing and biting people,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

At a monthly meeting of Sibu Municipal Council last Monday, council chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King said the existing fine might be inconsequential as a deterrent to owners letting their pets out in the open.

The fine is RM25 to have the dog caught released after a first offence, and RM50 for a second offence.

An additional fee of RM5 is imposed if the dog claimed by the owner has no licence.