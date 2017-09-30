‘Cardiac rehab key to understanding heart disease’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The cardiac rehabilitation programme is a low cost initiative but with high impact, as it plays a key role in secondary prevention of heart disease.

According to Health Ministry medical development division director Datuk Dr Azman Abu Bakar, coronary artery disease is one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

“Therefore cardiovascular disease will remain the focus of medicine in the future with great impact on healthcare and cost. In this regard, the cardiac rehabilitation programme has evolved from simple exercise programmes to coordinated, multidisciplinary approach in promoting healthy lifestyles,” he spoke at the Sixth National Cardiac Rehabilitation Conference and the Ninth Malaysian Rehabilitation Medicine conference here yesterday.

Dr Azman said scientific evidence has shown that cardiac rehabilitation is effective in reducing morbidity and mortality among patients by slowing, stabilising or even reversing the underlying heart problems.

He said the cardiac rehabilitation programme also aims to improve the functions and quality of life for the cardiac patients.

“The programme also strives to facilitate early return to daily activities, optimal timing for return to driving and work; thus, minimising the loss of work productivity,” he added.

Dr Azman said providing cardiovascular patients with healthcare information, as well as promoting physical activities, appropriate diet and healthy lifestyles are part of cardiovascular management.

“Both pharmacological and non-pharmacological approaches should be used for better management of the disease,” he said.

Meanwhile event co-organising chairperson Dr Leong Be Kim said the after-treatment of acute cardiac arrest marks the beginning of a new chapter in a patient’s life – for him or her to cope and live with heart disease.

She said rehabilitation management would facilitate recovery.

“Through this joint conference, we believe that there would be a stronger collaboration between cardiology and rehabilitation medicine teams.

“We are in the journey to improve cardiovascular healthcare, to bridge the gap between scientific evidence and practice. This conference is a platform for us to share knowledge and to learn from international faculties,” Dr Leong said.