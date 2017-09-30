Cuepacs wants govt to consider double salary increment

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public And Civil Services (Cuepacs) today called on the government to consider giving double salary increment to all civil servants regardless of their employment groups and ranks.

Its president, Datuk Azih Muda, said the incentive would definitely help alleviate the financial burden of the civil servants facing the rising cost of living.

“Cuepacs also called on the government to carry out a review on the public service allowance rate (for the lowest group) which is only RM95 now. The last time the rate was reviewed was in 2002.

“It is high time for the government to set the minimum rate for the allowance at RM180. This is among our suggestions,” he told a press conference here tonight.

He said it was hoped that the suggestions be given specific consideration in view of the 15th Public Service Perdana Assembly (MAPPA) scheduled for Oct 3.

Aziz said the Congress had also asked the government to consider expanding the time-based promotion to other groups in the civil service.

“The first time the time-based promotion was given was to the implementer group officers and then to teachers. Now we are asking for the time-based promotion to be given to other groups soon…hopefully by Jan 1 next year,” he added. – Bernama