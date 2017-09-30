Death sentence compounds family’s tragedy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The High Court here yesterday sentenced a man to death after finding him guilty of killing his own brother at their house in Kampung Kuap near here last year.

Justice Stephen Chung Hian Gan handed down the mandatory death sentence on William Joseph Ah Hiang, 27, after ruling that the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt.

He was found responsible for the death of his brother Jeffery Ah Hiang, who was then aged 30, on July 2, 2016 at 8pm, and convicted under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

William’s parents and relatives were all in tears when the judgment was delivered but he remained calm and listened as the translator related the judge’s decision.

According to the facts of the case, the brothers were watching television together in the living room with their six-year-old niece when a fight broke out over changing channels.

When the remote control fell from Jeffrey’s hand and broke, the brothers pushed and punched each other, ending up outside the house.

Jeffrey then pulled out a knife, which William managed to get a hold of to stab his brother in the left side of his chest.

William was detained by police at the house following a report lodged against him.

He was represented by Ateng Jeros, while DPP Mohd Fillany Siji prosecuted.