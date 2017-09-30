DRB-Hicom completes Proton sell-off for RM460 million

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: DRB-Hicom Bhd (DRB-Hicom) has announced that it has completed its proposed divestment of its stake in Proton Holdings Bhd (Proton) to Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd ( Zhejiang Geely) for a total price of RM460.3 million.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, the group noted that it has completed its sale of 547 million shares or 49.9 per cent of its stake in Proton to Zhejiang.

It also announced that Proton has completed its divestment of 51 per cent shares in Lotus Advanced Technologies Sdn Bhd (Lotus) and 51 per cent preference shares in Lotus Cars Ltd (Lotus Cars) to Zhejiang Geely.

The remaining issued and preference shares in Lotus and Lotus Cars have been transferred to Etika Automotive Sdn Bhd (Etika).

Lotus is now not an effective wholly-owned subsidiary company of DRB-Hicom.

According to the group, its equity interest in Proton is now reduced to 50.1 per cent while the remaining 49.9 per cent is now held by Geely International (Hong Kong) Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely).

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that DRB-Hicom and Zhejiang Geely has appointed Li Chunrong as Proton’s new chief executive officer (CEO) effective October 1, 2017.

It reported that Li would succeed Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali who will end his tenure on September 30.

“I am appointed to turn around Proton and I believe Proton will be revived as the number one local brand in the country and a leading brand in Asean,” he told reporters at a press conference yesterday.