Ejen Ali-themed AirAsia flight to be launched next year

SEPANG: Fans of Ejen Ali animation series will have the opportunity to board a special AirAsia flight featuring the popular animated hero when a special Airbus 320 aircraft decorated with the Ejen Ali elements is launched in January next year.

The effort is a collaboration between Ejen Ali animation series and AirAsia through the #MisiAspirasiAirAsia campaign launched Friday to inspire the fans, especially young children, to show their potential as future leaders.

AirAsia and Ejen Ali in a statement today said, in conjunction with the campaign, parents were invited to upload video of their children in action showing their quality as a hero on Instagram and Twitter until Dec 31.

“The best ‘hero’ will be selected to join Ejen Ali and AirAsia in a secret mission to bring help and joy to the world, with additional prize of one year of free flights for the family,” said the statement.

Throughout the campaign, the Ejen Ali fans would also be able to watch the first season of the animation series for free during their flights besides enjoying the special Ejen Ali kids meal. – Bernama