BERAKAS: His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam says based on the fact that the world is constantly changing and developing, the demand on human resource capacity is more challenging, thus implicating also on the definition of a teacher’s excellence, brudirect.com reported.

Realising this, His Majesty is pleased with the Ministry of Education’s efforts to make the teacher’s capacity a major focus in the education strategy, including the implementation of the Literacy and Numeracy Coaching Programme. In this regard, the Monarch stresses the programme should not contradict national philosophy. His Majesty made the reminder in a titah in conjunction with the 27th Brunei Darussalam Teachers’ Day Celebration at the International Convention Centre in Berakas this morning.