Increase in sexual abuse cases involving children in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Statistics obtained by the Sabah Social Welfare Department showed an increase of 186 cases of sexual abuse cases against children in the state last year, from 14 cases in 2014.

Sabah Community Development and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid said the ministry viewed seriously the matter, especially with about 50 per cent of the cases involved physical sexual abuse and another 30 per cent, involving incest.

As such, she called for cooperation from all quarters to report to the authorities should they know of children being sexually abused, even if it involved their own family members.

“There is better awareness among the people in Sabah on the importance to report the matter to the authorities.

“Cooperation from voluntary and non-governmental organisations is needed to assist and protect victims of child sexual abuse ,” she said.

Jainab told reporters this after the launch of the Welfare Month and a forum on “Stop Sexual Crime Against Children” by the chairman of the Welfare Association of Wives of Sabah Elected Representatives (Bakisa), Puan Sri Faridah Tussin , who is also Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s wife.

Ina related development, Jainab hoped the setting up of a special court to handle cases involving sexual crimes against children in Sabah could be expedited.

This followed a statement by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said last Thursday that the special court on sexual crime against children would be set up in all states in stages, with the first phase in Sarawak, Selangor and Johor.

The second phase covers Kedah andPerlis, Kelantan and Pahang; Penang,Negeri Sembilan and Melaka (third phase) and Sabah, Perak and Terengganu, under the fourth phase. – Bernama