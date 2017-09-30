Livestock Malaysia 2017 successfully opens to great fanfare

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SELANGOR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak presided over the opening ceremony of the National Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fisherman’s Day 2017 (HPPNK 2017), the Malaysia Food Festival (MFF), the Malaysia International Agro-Tourism Exhibition (MIATE) and Livestock Malaysia 2017 here recently.

The four-day exhibition taking place at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), Selangor, attracted more than a thousand trade visitors on its first day on Sept 28.

It aims to offer numerous opportunities for interaction amongst industry players seeking new business, updating themselves on the latest technological and market trends, as well as networking and finding solutions to their problems.

The conference will be led by renowned experts, government officials and academics, who will share their insights, experiences, ideas and priceless industry knowledge across a wide range of conferences which will cover aspects of Poultry Nutrition, Poultry Management & Health and Swine Production, in order to increase livestock productivity.

Livestock Malaysia is specifically designed to introduce cutting-edge solutions by inviting professionals, decision makers and end-users in the livestock industry to attend this event.

It will bring together thousands of decision makers including integrators, farmers, feed millers, pre-mixers, meat processors, slaughterhouses, veterinarians, distributors, retailers and other industries to get updated with the latest market trends as well as to network and find solutions to their problems.

For more details contact UBM Malaysia at +603321768788 or email rita.lau@ubm.com, duangcheewan.j@ubm.com, danah.francisco.@ubm.com or visit www.livestockmalaysia.com.