MACC takes statements from Riot

IPOH: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed taking statements from Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot yesterday to facilitate investigation into the misappropriation of the RM40 million fund channeled to the Skills Development Fund Corporation MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad said MACC would study the statements taken from the minister and his political secretary to assist in the investigation of the case.

“As of today, we only take statements from the minister concerned and he is not being detained. If needed we will call him back to facilitate investigations,” he told reporters after attending the opening ceremony of the anti-corruption mural in conjunction with the MACC Anti Corruption Roadshow (KEJAR) 2017.

The event was officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir at the Perak MACC Office here yesterday.

Dzulkifli did not rule out the possibility MACC would take statements from other individuals, including officials from the Human Resources Ministry to assist in the investigation of the case.

He said the investigation papers would be opened after a study is made based on the information received from the public and MACC intelligence.

“We will ensure information received has basis before opening the investigation papers and make any arrests,” he said.

Meanwhile in Putrajaya, Riot, 66, who was attired in a white shirt with a red neck tie, was seen leaving the MACC Headquarters building here at 8pm after giving his statements which lasted for about 10 hours.

He had arrived at the premises at 10.03 am.

When met by reporters at the lobby after giving his statements, Riot who looked tired, said “I came to assist in the MACC investigations…No documents were handed over. I came empty handed”.

Asked on why it took a long time to give his statements, Riot said “it was normal’ before leaving the MACC grounds in a vehicle that was waiting at the compounds of the building.

On Thursday his political secretary, Datuk Peter Runin, was remanded for six days to facilitate investigations on the same case.

On Sept 13, the MACC also arrested four individuals in connection with the case and all four were remanded for six days from Sept 14 and later released on MACC bail. — Bernama