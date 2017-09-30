Man beaten to death by mob after accused of being a burglar

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SAMARAHAN: A local man was beaten to death after he was suspected of being a burglar at Jalan Chin Phing here earlier today.

District police chief DSP Lee Chong Chern said that at 2.30am, the Kota Samarahan police station responded to a call about the presence of an inebriated man in the area.

When the police arrived, they found the victim, identified as Dick Then Teck Chin, 31, unconscious and injured after being attacked by a group of men.

He was later taken to the Kota Samarahan police station and never regained consciousness and was later pronounced dead by paramedics at 4.15am.

“The victim suffered injuries as well as bruises on several parts of his body due to being hit by a blunt object,” Lee said.

Early investigations revealed that the victim was confronted by a group of men at Kota Sentosa.

Lee noted that they were angry with the victim for allegedly breaking into houses to steal in their area. The victim was later brought to Jalan Chin Phing where his legs were tied to the wheels of a vehicle and subsequently assaulted with iron rods and a rubber hose.

Lee added after the incident, one of the suspects contacted the police and alleged that there was a “drunk man” in their area.

Police have arrested two suspects aged 27 and 31, both of whom have admitted to assaulting the victim.

According to Lee, police have launched a murder investigation and are on the hunt for four more suspects.

The two men arrested will be remanded tomorrow (Oct 1) to facilitate police investigations into the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code.