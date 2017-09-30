Mass hysteria strikes performers of Festival Praktikum at Old DUN Complex

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A bout of mass hysteria has struck performers at the Festival Praktikum event being held at the Old Dewan Undangan Negeri Complex here at about 9pm tonight.

Performers scheduled to take the stage at the event reportedly began screaming hysterically one after the other midway through the second performance of the night.

Chaos reigned as performers dressed in traditional garb collapsed onto the floor screaming, with their team members rushing to their aid.

The exact number of performers affected is not known, but the event has been cut short due to the outburst.

Those affected were carried outside the complex, and as at press time, some are still affected by the phenomenon.

The state-level competition centres around traditional song and dance performances organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports together with the Sarawak Arts Society.