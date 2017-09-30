Ministry’s Sarikei office gets new chief

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SARIKEI: Jenny Teron has been appointed the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Sarikei office’s new chief.

Jenny, who was transferred on promotion from the Miri office, takes over from Idrus Nalin, who has been transferred to head the Kapit office.

State enforcement chief Abdul Hafidz Abdul Rahim witnessed the official handing over of duties between the two officers on Thursday.

In his speech, Abdul Hafidz said during the first nine months of this year, the Sarikei office dealt with 55 cases of wrongdoings by errant traders.

The cases, involving the seizure of goods worth RM2,571, have either been solved in court or payment of compounds, he said.

“I consider the achievement as a great success given that there are only 13 staff monitoring 3,567 premises in a big area, which also covers Meradong, Julau, Pakan and part of Mukah Division,” he said, attributing the success to good cooperation and team spirit.

He called for the staff to extend similar cooperation to Jenny.