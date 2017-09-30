More than 130,000 rural residents benefit from CTU – Sharifah Zarah

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MACHANG: More than 130,000 people in the rural areas now have access to Internet service, television and radio broadcasts through the Connecting the Unconnected (CTU) programme which was implemented since September last year.

Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Secretary-General Tan Sri Sharifah Zarah Syed Ahmad said thus far, a total of 37 CTU projects had been implemented and they involved the construction of 26 telecommunication towers and installation of 366 satellite broadcasting decorders.

“This (CTU) programme not only connects the people, but it also builds an informed community and at the same time, unite them, as we bring them together through the Internet.

“With Internet access, various activities can be carried out by the village people, ” she told reporters after the opening of the CTU programme by Machang UMNO division deputy chief Ahmad Tarmizi Ismail at Kampung Joh here last night.

She said the CTU programme was implemented following a study which revealed that about a million people in the rural areas were unable to access the Internet, television and radio broadcast.

Sharifah Zarah said the programme was a government initiative under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) involving various parties, including the private sector .

She said the programme would continue to be carried out to enable everyone to enjoy good telecommunications services, either to connect, increase their knowledge or to generate income.

“Our focus now is on the new generation who will be the second-line of leaders for TN50 (National Transformation 2050) policy, and we will start building their talents through the Internet by giving them exposure to the outside world,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Tarmizi said the programme was awaited by the rural population as the Internet connectivity was becoming a necessity.

He said apart from connecting the people, the facility also help to generate income through online business, as well as enhance the people’s knowledge, including on government policies and current issues. – Bernama