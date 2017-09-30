‘Number of incest cases in Sarawak alarming’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said the number of incest cases in Sarawak is alarming and needs to be addressed urgently.

“A total of 3,272 incest cases were reported from 2006 to 2015 and out of that number, the majority of the victims of incest are from 13 to 15 years old. This is nothing to be proud about ,” she said in conjunction with ‘Bersaup Segulai Sejalai@LPPKN and ‘Jelajah Negaraku Keluarga Bahagia KPWKM’ programme at Rumah Panjang Remi in Betong , Sarawak.

The National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) was conducting programmes in schools to raise awareness of incest, including the Reproductive Health Education and Social programme (Pekerti),

Some 210 programmes were conducted in Sarawak schools from 2014 to 2016 for the benefit of 23,986 students consisting of 10,235 male and 13,751 female. —Bernama