Perwani told to be proactive in addressing social problems

BETONG: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development appeals to members of Perkumpulan Wanita (Perwani) to play proactive roles in addressing and solving social problems.

According to Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim, the Prime Minister is very concerned about social ills involving youths and has issued a directive to her ministry to see to it that Perwani be proactive in tackling such issues.

“Perwani was mooted by the Prime Minister and he has issued a directive, wanting the ministry and Perwani to address social problems especially involving teenagers and youths,” she said during a roundtable session with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) at Masjid Kampung Kalok in Pusa near here yesterday.

Perwani – a women’s group initiative – was introduced under the eighth National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) – Women Empowered For You (WE4U) – as an agent for women’s transformation at the community level.

It was mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak at the launch of the ‘1Million Women Purple Walk’ on March 17, 2013.

On another subject, Rohani – who is Batang Lupar MP – noted that some rural communities across the state had registered incidents where villagers were killed by crocodiles.

She said the family of the deceased could apply for a RM20,000 compensation from her ministry.

On the NGOs, she called upon them to make sure that not only are they properly registered, but are also being proactive in carrying out programmes for the local communities where they serve.

“We want to see more interactions among the communities. The NGOs can work with the Women Development Department in organising more activities aimed at fostering closer ties with the communities,” she said.