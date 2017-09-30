Seafood products among the attractions at HPPNK 2017

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SERDANG: The National Farmers Day, Farmers and Fishermen Day 2017 (HPPNK 2017) which takes place for four days, will highlight various agricultural and fishery products at the MAEPS here.

The Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) with the Fisheries Department of Malaysia and the National Fishermen’s Association (NEKMAT) through the exhibition ‘MySeaFood’ are also promoting the seafood products.

The four-day exhibition allows people to get to know the uniqueness of food and sea products that are available in our country.

Additionally, there are also a variety of interesting activities that must be attempted by visitors to HPPK 2017.

For soso ikan and budu fans, demonstration and promotion by Syarikat Keterah will be held.

There are also other activities in store, such as colouring contest, Ikan Apa contest and Wheel of Fortune.

MySeaFood also features popular fishery products from several states including kari mata tuna (Labuan), Mi Udang Lipang (Kedah), Mi Calong (Pahang), Umai and Pipus (Sarawak), as well as Sagol and Tehek-Tehek (Sabah).

For hipster food lovers, MySeaFood brings a variety of local products that are innovated to attract visitors, among them Kuro Prawns, Churros Lekor, Lemang Sushi, Sate Ikan, Sate Tuna and Popia Sata, all which are rarely found in the local markets but are specially presented in conjunction with HPPNK 2017.

In addition, MySeaFood also brings famous celebrities to promote fishery-based products through cooking demonstrations. Among them are celebrity chef Dato Ismail, Shiha Zikir (Mentor), and Gmie Gegar Vaganza who will be present to promote the famous frozen fish product, Q’Fish.

Meanwhile, LKIM Director-General M.Saedon Ab Majid said the promotional activities and demonstrations organised by MySeaFood in conjunction with HPPNK 2017 are the promotional framework by LKIM to introduce a diversity of downstream products from the fishery industry.

“This is to open the minds of consumers that these fishery products are actually very varied and need to be explored further.

“It is hoped that we have more of these entrepreneurs so that more new products will be created and that more of our nation’s fishery products will be able to penetrate the international market. This is one platform to produce innovative products that can elevate the nation’s seafood offerings,” he said.