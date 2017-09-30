Sarawak 

SGH looks for man’s next-of-kin

William Lim

KUCHING: Members of the public who know William Lim, his next-of-kin or relatives are urged to contact Social Work Officer Rachel Lawrence at 082-245045.

Lim is currently undergoing treatment at the SGH’s Neurosurgery Ward. According

to information from the hospital, the patient who is of Chinese descent was unconscious when found by the members of the public at Jalan Green recently.

No personal information was found on Lim when he was brought to the hospital on Sept 24.

 

