SUPP will not force Riot to take leave – Dr Sim

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) will not force its deputy president Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem to take leave despite the latter being called up to give statement to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Party president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said as far as the party is concerned, Riot, who is also Human Resources Minister, was fully cooperating with MACC for the investigation into misappropriation of funds linked to the ministry.

“MACC is still investigating. If proven guilty, we will take definitive action.

“But if not guilty, I may be punishing people wrongly,” he told reporters after presentation of grants at SUPP headquarters today.

Dr Sim, also state Minister of Local Government and Housing, was asked to comment on calls by the Opposition for Riot to take leave following the MACC investigation.

He pointed out that even the Opposition parties did not ask their own members to take leave when being investigated by the authorities, and he referred to the case of an Opposition leader being investigated by MACC for a case in Penang.

“That is double standard. When their own people are being investigated or charged at court, they would say it is politically motivated and would not ask the person to take leave from his post,” he said.

MACC has confirmed taking statements from Riot yesterday to facilitate investigation into the misappropriation of the RM40 million fund channeled to the Skills Development Fund Corporation.

Riot, 66, arrived at the the MACC Headquarters building in Putrajaya at 10.03 am yesterday, and he was seen leaving the premises at 8pm after giving his statements which lasted for about 10 hours.

The six-term Serian MP was originally scheduled to officiate at his alma mater Serian Secondary School reunion dinner in Kuching last night, but was forced to cancel it following the circumstances.