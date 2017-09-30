Training with establishment of criminal courts on sexual crimes against children

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA TINGGI: Special training will be conducted to prepare those who would be involved in handling cases involving sexual crimes against children with plans to set up more courts to hear such cases, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said today.

She said the training was necessary to enlighten the staff concerned on challenges facing the court to obtain information from the victims.

“Through this training, the expertise and skills of those involved will be enhanced and this will facilitate the court procedures during the process of giving and obtaining evidence.

“We cannot deny that the challenge is language because we have many languages and dialects, ” she told reporters after opening the Road Transport Department’s “Satu Komunti Satu JPJ” programme here today.

Yesterday, Azalina was reported to have said that the establishment of the Special Criminal Court on Sexual Crimes Against Children would be extended to other states in stages.

She said the first phase of the establishment of the special court in Sarawak, Selangor and Johor was expected to be implemented no later than year-end.

According to Azalina, she presented a memorandum to extend the establishment of the special court nationwide and the Cabinet had agreed for the court to be set up in four phases, with the first phase being set up in the three states, which record high rates of sexual crime against children.

The second phase of the establishment of the special court would be in Kedah and Perlis (simultaneously), Kelantan and Pahang; the third phase in Penang, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka while the fourth phase would be in Sabah, Perak and Terengganu. – Bernama