Week-long SAR ops for missing person called off

LIMBANG: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for missing person Rhymizalie Bara of Kampung Pahlawan here was called off yesterday after a week of fruitless search.

It is reported that the victim had been missing since Sept 21, prompting the SAR operation to be mounted on the Pandaruan River and the nearby areas.

The Civil Defence Force, which spearheaded the SAR, decided to call it off at around 1.30pm yesterday after failing to find any lead on the possible whereabouts of Rhymizalie.

Apart from Civil Defence personnel, other SAR members included police, General Operations Force, Marine Police and villagers.