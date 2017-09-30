What About Kuching 2017 festivities showcase the best of what locals have to offer

KUCHING: What About Kuching (WAK) 2017 is the new reason for visitors to book their tickets to Kuching in October, traditionally a slow month in our inbound tourism calendar, and come and see the locals do what they do best.

“This festival is a unique model, created by the various communities of Kuching for the communities of Kuching. We are showcasing the best of our arts, culture, dance, music, history and lifestyles through the participation of individuals and groups from throughout the State who are bringing their talent, dedication and enthusiasm to serve the city that we all love,” said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In a speech read by Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Hamzah earlier this evening, Abang Johari said that the state government will collectively make sure that there will be many more as it inspires new content, contribution and cooperation for the future.

He noted that it has been the spirit of collaboration that has truly marked this festival, a month-long festival celebrating Arts, Culture and Lifestyle.

This is the first of what will be a yearly festival that will support tourism, culture, heritage and the arts in a bold and innovative way.

“It is presented by the government, through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports, yet driven by the communities of Kuching. It has seen public/private cooperation with funding and support from private enterprise and various government agencies facilitating the efforts of ordinary Kuching people.”

Kuching is seeing a very exciting time of creative endeavours in so many fields from so many community groups. This is why it is the collaboration between the various communities in this festival that has perhaps been most exciting, he said.

“I have been brought to understand that because of WAK 2017, musicians are meeting technicians, dancers are meeting videographers, artists are meeting writers, social media specialists and filmmakers are meeting martial artists in an explosion of new ideas and partnerships,” he said, adding that many of the contributors have been making creative connections.

“Right here on the Waterfront, we see an exhibition of a series of photographs by Maridontreks paired with poetry from Wordsmiths of Kuching, a partnership that might not have been possible without this platform. This spirit of cooperation that is so Kuching can only grow with each passing year of the festival.”

Abang Johari said that this is the Kuching that we are sharing with our visitors.

“We have always been seen as a state with a rich and unique traditional culture and immense natural heritage but with this festival and the many others, our visitors are also seeing how vibrant, creative and contemporary we are.”

Also present were Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Permanent Secretary Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, Cahya Mata Sarawak (CMSB) group managing director Dato Richard Curtis along with WAK 2017 festival co-ordinators Donald and Marina Tan.