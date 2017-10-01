Case of man found dead turns into murder probe

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Police have launched an investigation into the case of a 31-year-old man, who died yesterday due to serious injuries.

District police chief DSP Lee Chong Chern said the man was pronounced dead by paramedics at 4.15am. It is believed that he was assaulted and his injuries were caused by strikes from a blunt object.

“The man suffered injuries as well as bruises on several parts of his body,” he said, adding that the man was found by police at Jalan Chin Phing here around 2.30am, following a call from a passer-by who claimed that there was ‘drunk man wandering around the area’.

“We found the victim sustained serious injuries and brought him to Kota Samarahan police station. He never regained consciousness.”

The body was later sent to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), where the doctors also believed that the victim had been struck by a blunt object.

According to Lee, initial investigation indicated that the victim was confronted by a group of men at Kota Sentosa earlier.

It is claimed that the men were angry with the victim, alleging him for housebreaking in their area.

Further probes also resulted in the arrest of two men – aged 27 and 31 – to assist in the investigation.

It is said that the two admitted to having assaulted the victim.

“A murder investigation has been launched and police are on the hunt for four other suspects,” said Lee. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.