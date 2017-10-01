CM explores options for zero-emission rail transit system

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is out to explore options for zero-emission train meant for the light-rail transit system planned for Greater Kuching.

He led the state delegation for a visit to the Alstom manufacturing facility in Salzigitter, Germany on Friday, where they were given a briefing on the system and also a test ride on board the world’s first hydrogen-powered train.

Later, Abang Johari and his entourage travelled to Frankfurt to view Siemen’s facility, which extracts hydrogen from water.

Abang Johari was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain and other state officers.