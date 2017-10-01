Sarawak 

CM explores options for zero-emission rail transit system

Abang Johari (seated left) and Awang Tengah (seated right) with the rest of the Sarawak delegation on board the hydrogen-powered train in Salzigitter.

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is out to explore options for zero-emission train meant for the light-rail transit system planned for Greater Kuching.

He led the state delegation for a visit to the Alstom manufacturing facility in Salzigitter, Germany on Friday, where they were given a briefing on the system and also a test ride on board the world’s first hydrogen-powered train.

Later, Abang Johari and his entourage travelled to Frankfurt to view  Siemen’s facility, which extracts hydrogen from water.

Abang Johari was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain and other state officers.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2017 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.