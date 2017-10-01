Elderly injured in hit-and-run accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A motorcyclist in his 60s was injured after he was allegedly hit by a car in an apparent hit and run accident at the Krokop – Jalan Bulan Sabit traffic light intersection at about 10.30pm on Friday.

The victim was found lying in the middle of the traffic light intersection with his face and hands covered in blood.

It is learnt that the victim was coming from the direction of Krokop heading towards Pelita while the car was from the direction of Boulevard heading towards Krokop.

It is believed that the car made a sudden right turn into Jalan Krokop from Jalan Bulan Sabit causing it to hit the victim who was coming from Jalan Krokop. The impact caused the victim to be thrown from his motorcycle.

A team of personnel from the Civil Defence Force (APM) rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call on the incident. The victim was then taken to Miri Hospital in an APM van. Police are investigating.