Former MP Dr Tiki eyes Mas Gading in GE14

KUCHING: Former deputy mnister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Dr Tiki Lafe says he is keeping his option open on re-joining politics and contesting in the coming 14th general election (GE14).

Dr Tiki, who was a three-term Mas Gading MP and now a businessman, said he is closely monitoring the political development in the state, including in Mas Gading parliamentary constituency.

“At the moment, I am putting politics at the back-burner…but at the same time, my option is open (to rejoin politics) because in politics anything can happen.

“I’m not saying that I am no longer interested in politics and neither will I say I am interested in politics. I am keeping my option open,” said Dr Tiki when contacted yesterday.

Dr Tiki was Mas Gading MP from 1999 until 2013, representing then Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) in the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

He contested as an independent in 2013 general election, when he was defeated by BN’s Anthony Nogeh by 2,156 votes.

He garnered 6,109 votes against Nogeh’s 8,265 votes.