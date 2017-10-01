Former NSJA president dies

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Northern Sarawak Journalist Association (NSJA) former president Freddy Leong Hock Cheong passed away on Friday aged 43, at Miri Hospital.

Federation of Sarawak Journalist Association president Andy Jong Wan Joon said Leong who had been receiving treatment since Monday for lung infection, passed away at the intensive care unit at 6.32pm.

“Leong was a journalist for more than 10 years with See Hua Daily as well as United Daily, and NSJA president in 2006,” he said here yesterday.

Jong who is also NSJA president said Leong left journalism in 2014 to start his own business and had formerly served as personal assistant to Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary-general.

“His remains will be brought out of the mortuary at Miri Hospital on Oct 3 at 10am for prayers and burial at Riam cemetery,” Jong said, adding, the deceased left behind his mother aged 75. — Bernama