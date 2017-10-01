Hiding in fridge fails to save robbery suspect from arrest

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A robbery suspect’s bid to avoid arrest by getting into a refrigerator yesterday failed after a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team uncovered his hiding place.

The CID team led by ASP Koay Kok Ping raided the house in Piasau Jaya around 12.50am to catch the 23-year-old, who is believed to have been involved in a recent robbery. It is learnt police initially could not find the suspect in the house but a thorough inspection soon found he had managed to somehow squeeze himself into the refrigerator.

Miri District deputy police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit confirmed the arrest of the suspect, who later admitted to being involved in a recent robbery at a parking lot in front of a library in Piasau Jaya.

“The suspect also admitted to have worked with two other accomplices, who are still at large. A tablet and a handphone, which were stolen from the victim, had been sold and the money had been divided among all three suspects,” he said, adding that the arrested suspect is a drug addict.

Police are hunting for the two remaining suspects, and the case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for robbery.