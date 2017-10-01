It’s business as usual for Riot

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SERIAN: Human Resources Minister Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem carried out his ministerial duties upon returning from Kuala Lumpur yesterday and officiated at several functions in his parliamentary constituency of Serian.

In the morning, he was in Kampung Mongkos to officiate at an outreach programme organised by Pusrawi International College of Medical Science (Picoms).

He then went to Serian town, where he disbursed more than RM1 million in grants to village committees, non-governmental organisations, associations and women’s groups both within and outside the constituency.

During both functions, Riot who is in his sixth term as Serian Member of Parliament, called on the people to support Barisan Nasional (BN) for greater development.

On the presentation of grants, he said it was the sixth batch disbursed this year and advised the recipients to spend their money according to their respective submitted plans.

“In other words, we have distributed close to RM6 million worth of grants up till now, which shows BN is serious about helping the people,” Riot said.

In Mongkos, Picoms chief executive officer Datuk Dr Zubir Mohamad said he noticed Riot’s popularity has not waned over the years.

Dr Zubir said he came to know that Riot was still highly popular and respected among the constituents through the college’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes. He also said when he first met Riot, his impression was that of a politician who is “very approachable and friendly”.

On Friday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had taken a statement from Riot to facilitate the investigation into the misappropriation of RM40 million channelled to the Skills Development Fund Corporation.

Riot, 66, arrived at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 10.03am and was only seen leaving the premises at 8pm.