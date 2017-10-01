MACC probe not politically motivated

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) does not believe the ongoing Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation into the misappropriation of RM40 million channelled to the Skills Development Fund Corporation is politically motivated.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is SUPP president, said the party would cooperate fully with MACC on the investigation, which saw Minister of Human Resources Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem, who is SUPP deputy president, being called up to give his statement on Friday.

Dr Sim said SUPP would only act against members proven guilty in court, and that actions taken would be appropriately based on their position in the party.

“I am saying, let MACC do its job and we will support in line with our cabinet’s integrity pledge with MACC. We will fully cooperate with MACC, unlike the opposition parties, who like to call such cases politically motivated when one of their YBs (elected representatives) is investigated,” he said in a telephone call yesterday.

Earlier when presenting grants to organisations here, Dr Sim said Riot is cooperating fully with MACC.

Dr Sim revealed that he had been in contact with Riot following the latter’s 10 hours at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to assist with the probe.

He also said SUPP would not force Riot to take a leave of absence from the party.

“MACC is still investigating. If proven guilty, we will take definitive action. But if not guilty, I may be punishing people wrongly,” he said in response to calls from the opposition for Riot to take a leave of absence due to the MACC investigation.

Dr Sim pointed out that opposition parties had not asked their members to take a leave of absence when they were being investigated by the authorities, citing the case of an opposition leader being investigated by MACC for a case in Penang.

“That is double standard. When their own people are being investigated or charged in court, they would say it is politically motivated and would not ask the person to take leave from his post,” he said.

He stressed it is unfair to condemn Riot while the investigation is still being carried out.

Dr Sim reiterated SUPP’s stand to fully cooperate with MACC because the party believes in battling corruption.

“I am not obstructing MACC. In fact, I am cooperating with them as much as I can,” he said, adding MACC should be commended for its efforts to investigate corrupt practices, irrespective of whether the individuals were from Barisan Nasional or the opposition.

MACC confirmed taking a statement from Riot on Friday to facilitate the investigation into the misappropriation of RM40 million channelled to the Skills Development Fund Corporation.

Riot, 66, arrived at the MACC headquarters at 10.03 am and was only seen leaving the premises at 8pm.

The six-term Serian Member of Parliament was originally scheduled to officiate at Serian Secondary School’s reunion dinner in Kuching on Friday night, but was forced to cancel.

On Thursday, Riot’s political secretary was remanded for six days to facilitate the investigation.

Previously on Sept 13, MACC had arrested four individuals in connection with the case, and all four were remanded for six days from Sept 14 and later released on MACC bail.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad said the commission would study the statements taken Riot and his political secretary to assist in the investigation of the case.

He did not rule out the possibility of calling Riot back in or having statements taken from other Human Resources Ministry officials.