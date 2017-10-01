Ministry sets up LKRAs for all 23 local councils in Sarawak

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Local Government and Housing Ministry has come up with seven Local Key Result Areas (LKRAs) for 23 local councils across the state.

In disclosing this, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian hopes that all local councils could focus on enhancing their effectiveness and also implement the various programmes that have been planned towards achieving all seven LKRAs.

“The seven LKRAs include having food premises with clean environment, developing ‘green and clean’ markets, addressing flash floods, creating business opportunities by providing trading places, having road maintenance that is good and safe, increasing people’s confidence in local help services, and having lean and functional public toilets.

“It (LKRA) has to be implemented as the ministry realises how important it is to fulfil the demands of the public, who want more efficient services,” Dr Sim spoke before officiating at the start of Bau District Council’s 60th anniversary dinner in Pullman Hotel Kuching on Friday.

The minister, who is also Batu Kawah assemblyman, said the ministry would monitor the implementation of the LKRAs by the councils through the scorecard, to be submitted every quarter of the year.

Dr Sim also reminded all that in this age of information technology, members of the public would always be presenting their problems and complaints of which the local councils must attend to and follow through.

“This is to avoid any issue being raised via social media which could affect the image of the councils,” he said.

In this regard, Dr Sim suggested to the councils the use of mobile applications (apps) as the platform for the public to put forward their complaints.

“Being the frontliners, local council deal directly with the people – if there’s such an app, perhaps it would expedite the delivery of services by the councils.

“This can change people’s perception and uphold the good image of the councils – and the government’s overall delivery system.”

Dr Sim also reminded all councillors and their management teams to contribute constructive proposals and ideas towards transforming the local authorities towards higher efficiency in their services and contributions to the people.

The dinner was also attended by Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, Batu Kitang assemblyman and Padawan Municipal Council chairman Lo Khere Chiang, Ministry of Local Government and Housing permanent secretary Bakrie Zaini, Kuching Resident Shukarmin Chasemon and Bau District Officer Aneilia Siam.