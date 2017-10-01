New module raises awareness of child safety

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SRI AMAN: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, through the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), has introduced a new module called ‘Family and Child Safety Education Module’ (Peka).

This module focuses on raising awareness of the issue of child safety among parents, guardians and the community as a whole.

“The module is an effort by the government to support the Child Act (Amendment) 2016. Based on the amendments, the Act would give more awareness to parents and guardians of the importance of dealing with issues of negligence and abuse of children,” said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim at the launch of the ‘Peka Roadshow’ at Masjid Al-Hana Kampung Lingga here yesterday.

Peka was developed under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) between the ministry and government agencies including Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Department of National Unity and Integrity (JPNIN), Community Development Department (Kemas), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Civil Defence Force and the Registered Caretakers Association Malaysia.

“The target group for this module is a parent with a child aged six years and under, including those taken care of by childcare centres or ‘taska’ (nurseries) and ‘tadika’ (kindergartens).

“The objective in the Implementation is to provide (to the people) basic skills in accident prevention, first aid, rescue and emergency treatment as well as family safety on cyberspace,” Rohani said. According to her, six series of workshops for trainers by zones had been implemented between February and May this year.

She also disclosed that the programme had trained as many as 300 trainers comprising supervisors, caregivers and teachers at nurseries, under Malaysian Registered Carers Association, Kemas kindergartens, JPNIN and Bomba.

The event yesterday, co-organised by Kemas Sarawak in conjunction with the state-level ‘Nationwide Happy Family Roadshow’, attracted over 100 participants comprising mostly young parents from around Lingga.

LPPKN chairman Dato Mariam Mas Yacob and LPPKN corporate planning director Hairil Fadzli Md Akhir were also present.