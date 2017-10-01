RM2.5 mln for ‘natad kerbau’ system in Limbang, Lawas

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: The federal government has allocated RM2.5 million for setting up ‘natad kerbau’ – or ‘buffalo yard’ – in the northern part of the state.

The system, according to Assistant Minister of Agriculture Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, aims to increase buffalo population here to 11,000 by 2020.

He said the ‘natad kerbau’ concept was introduced last year to improve the traditional method of breeding buffaloes.

For this division, 20 units of ‘natad kerbau’ are given to selected breeders.

“We are also targetting to create about 50 ‘natad kerbau’ in Limbang and Lawas by 2020,” he said when met during a working visit to a buffalo yard belonging to participant Henry Chuan, 65, at Kampung Kuala Awang yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman. who is Bukit Kota assemblyman. said the Veterinary Services Department had set aside RM50,000 for breeders to purchase grass cutters and fence up their yards to accommodate a minimum of 25 head and a maximum of 50 head of buffaloes.

According to him, the ‘natad kerbau’ system is a semi-intensive breeding method over a minimum area of 20 acres.

“I’m optimistic that implementation of the system will increase the buffalo population from the current 5,287 to 11,000 by 2020,” Dr Abdul Rahman said.