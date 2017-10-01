‘Sarawak emphasises quality skilled human resources’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The government is putting priority on developing quality skilled human resources who will be competitive in the global market.

“Production of skilled and trained local human resources can reduce the reliance on foreign workers,” Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said in a speech at the presentation of prizes for the Chief Minister’s Debate 2017 at RTM Kuching on Friday.

His text-of-speech was read by Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

Abang Johari said the economic growth and development of the country, especially in the digital era, would depend very much on the people.

On the debate, he noted that it had undergone a change of format from conventional style to parliamentary style – requiring debaters to be very focused, prepared and able to respond spontaneously.

The chief minister said the government always encourages students to participate in such healthy activity and avoid being involved in social problems.

“Such event provides not only the platform for students to show their speech abilities, but also for them to build confidence and polish their leadership skills,” he said.

The event also hosted Sarawak Broadcasting Department deputy director Faridah Sulong, Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka Sarawak deputy director Haliza Jamaludin and Education Department quality assurance chief Tan Lee Swan.