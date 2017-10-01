Separate accidents claim 2 lives

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A woman was pronounced dead at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here after she was involved in an accident at Jalan Song intersection early yesterday. It is said that the woman, 35, was from Sri Aman and the cause of death was internal injuries.

According to witnesses, she was heading towards Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho when the car she was driving collided with another vehicle from the opposite direction at 3.30am.

A spokesperson of the state Fire and Rescue Department said the victim was pinned into the driver’s seat, while the driver of the other vehicle managed to get out to safety.

It took some time for the firefighters to extricate the victim out of the car. She was rushed to SGH after that, where she was pronounced dead.

In a separate accident, a ‘tuai rumah’ (longhouse chieftain) was killed after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a cement truck at KM6 of Jalan Lubok Antu on Friday.

“The victim was 61, and he was from Rumah Tukau Nanga Bengap. It is believed that he was heading to Lubok Antu town when the accident struck around 3pm,” said state Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department DSP Bingkok John when contacted yesterday.

According to Bingkok, the victim could have lost control of his machine, causing him to crash into the lorry that was parked by the road on the side heading towards Sri Aman.

“The elderly motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by the paramedics.” The body was later sent to Sri Aman Hospital. Police investigation is ongoing.