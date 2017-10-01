State govt assures SMEs of ongoing support, empowerment

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The state government will continue to aid and empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as such businesses contribute significantly to the creation of job opportunities and also nation’s development.

In this regard, Sarawak stands tall as it has 61,036 SMEs, comprising 6.7 per cent of the total SMEs in Malaysia.

According to Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, the sector remains the catalyst that improves the lives of not just business owners, but also the employees.

“To succeed, business owners must be able to equip themselves with the latest skills and also to be aware of the current trends and changes.

“Such traits are vital to ensure that business owners would be able to face challenges and remain committed and at the same time, build their strength as they work their way towards success,” he said at National Entrepreneur Institute (Insken) outreach programme in Imperial Hotel here yesterday, where he represented Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur and SME Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais.

The event, which gathered over 500 participants, also featured a talk by popular motivational speaker and personality Datuk Dr Mohd Fadzilah Kamsah.

There was also sharing sessions by several successful entrepreneurs such as Homestay Association Malaysia president Datuk Sahariman Hamad, Anis Food Sdn Bhd founder Junaidy Abu Bakar and Superb programme winner Mohd Azhan Ahmad.

Also present was Insken executive director Muhd Firdaus Azharuddin.