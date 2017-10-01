Thunderstorm warning in Sarawak waters today

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorm over the waters off Sarawak (Rejang, Mukah and Bintulu) is expected to continue until late afternoon, today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department in a statement today said the condition could result in strong winds with a speed of 50 km per hour as well as rough seas with waves exceeding 3.5 metres in height.

A similar situation has been forecast over the waters off Tioman, Bunguran, Kuching, Reef South and Reef North.

The condition would be dangerous for small boats, it added. – Bernama