Thunderstorm warning in Sarawak waters today
KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorm over the waters off Sarawak (Rejang, Mukah and Bintulu) is expected to continue until late afternoon, today.
The Malaysian Meteorological Department in a statement today said the condition could result in strong winds with a speed of 50 km per hour as well as rough seas with waves exceeding 3.5 metres in height.
A similar situation has been forecast over the waters off Tioman, Bunguran, Kuching, Reef South and Reef North.
The condition would be dangerous for small boats, it added. – Bernama